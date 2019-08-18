AirSwap Price Reaches $0.0282 on Top Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One AirSwap token can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Gatecoin and IDEX. AirSwap has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $390,226.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00269686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.01323370 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023813 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00095439 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Huobi, Binance, Liqui, OKEx, AirSwap, Gatecoin, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

