ALLUVA (ALV) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. ALLUVA has a market cap of $58,434.00 and approximately $2,967.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALLUVA has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One ALLUVA token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALLUVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00267546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.01324097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023732 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00095549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About ALLUVA

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva. The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com. ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva.

ALLUVA Token Trading

ALLUVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLUVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLUVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLUVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.