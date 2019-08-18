Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 target price (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $341,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total value of $32,754.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,291.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $10.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,177.60. 1,313,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,192. The company has a market cap of $809.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,158.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

