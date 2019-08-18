American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89,000 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for approximately 5.5% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of American International Group worth $75,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.31. 3,915,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,779. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.71 per share, with a total value of $51,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at $619,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

