American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. FMR LLC increased its position in American Tower by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,496,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,794 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in American Tower by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,697,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 816,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,336,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,978,017,000 after purchasing an additional 610,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,966,000 after purchasing an additional 525,601 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in American Tower by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,730,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,090,000 after purchasing an additional 322,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $12,170,537.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,119,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,020 shares of company stock worth $39,584,998. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.93. 1,678,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,907. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.71. The company has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $140.40 and a 12-month high of $225.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

