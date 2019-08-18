Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.41.

APH traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,950. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average is $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

