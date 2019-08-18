Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report sales of $32.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.69 billion and the lowest is $32.24 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $27.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $132.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.43 billion to $135.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $155.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $152.67 billion to $160.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 price target (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,179.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,052. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,296.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,159.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,158.17. The stock has a market cap of $810.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

