Analysts Anticipate Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is ($0.17). Global Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 129.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Partners.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,805,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLP traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 69,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,130. The company has a market cap of $644.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $21.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.08%.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

