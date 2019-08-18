Analysts Anticipate L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Brokerages expect L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to announce sales of $4.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.24 billion. L3Harris reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 186.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full-year sales of $18.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.05 billion to $18.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.18 billion to $19.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $204.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.07.

In other news, Director Lewis Hay III acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $203.34 per share, with a total value of $1,992,732.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,411,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,308,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,188,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,092,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,400. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

