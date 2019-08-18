Analysts Anticipate Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Manchester United’s earnings. Manchester United posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Manchester United will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manchester United.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Manchester United had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NYSE:MANU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 47,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $690.14 million, a PE ratio of 124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 1,654.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 5.9% in the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter worth $1,290,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,204,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,794,000 after purchasing an additional 262,389 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

