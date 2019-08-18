Analysts Expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) to announce $120.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.50 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $117.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $517.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $516.11 million to $519.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $529.61 million, with estimates ranging from $515.30 million to $544.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Del Taco Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TACO shares. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.97. 205,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,165. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

