Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.91 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on GWB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price objective on Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

GWB traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 50.3% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 55.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,209.2% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

