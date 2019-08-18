Analysts Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.70 Million

Brokerages predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report sales of $303.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.00 million and the highest is $308.10 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $287.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OSI Systems.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSIS. BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $3,728,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 549,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,546,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,840,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,278,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 490.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 674,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 560,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 14.1% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.07. The stock had a trading volume of 535,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,443. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

