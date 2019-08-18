Analysts Set Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Price Target at GBX 918.86

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 918.86 ($12.01).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAND. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 755 ($9.87) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a report on Monday, May 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

In related news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 841 ($10.99) per share, with a total value of £39,527 ($51,649.03).

Shares of LAND stock traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 743.60 ($9.72). 2,449,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 731.80 ($9.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 940.20 ($12.29). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 818.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 869.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of -46.19.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.