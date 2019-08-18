Analysts Set New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) PT at $33.60

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 target price on shares of New York Times and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,971. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.12. New York Times has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. New York Times had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $436.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

