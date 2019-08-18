Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 952.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 921.25 ($12.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target (up previously from GBX 600 ($7.84)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Antofagasta stock traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 791.20 ($10.34). The company had a trading volume of 2,247,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.63. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 886.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 898.96.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

