Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.84. 5,262,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907,856. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. Apache has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

In other Apache news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $95,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $654,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $256,400. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apache by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apache by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.