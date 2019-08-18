AquariusCoin (ARCO) Price Reaches $0.0526

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. AquariusCoin has a market cap of $127,965.00 and $28.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, AquariusCoin has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,026.18 or 2.11480699 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00027010 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001527 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin Coin Profile

AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 2,432,949 coins. The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

AquariusCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AquariusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

