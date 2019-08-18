Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Aramark reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Aramark had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,707,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,432,000 after purchasing an additional 969,260 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,143,000 after purchasing an additional 112,911 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. 1,181,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,093. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. Aramark has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $43.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

