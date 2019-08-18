ARAW Price Reaches $0.0000 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ARAW token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. ARAW has a total market cap of $53,804.00 and approximately $55,382.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.90 or 0.04963160 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047215 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000920 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

