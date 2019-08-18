ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Price Up 11%

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) shares rose 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.51, approximately 146,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 135,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 58,588 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 65.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 62,367 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter worth about $486,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

