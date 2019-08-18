Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0559 on Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $55.83 million and approximately $770,390.00 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007620 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001796 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

