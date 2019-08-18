Ark Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $24.81 million and $237,121.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptomate. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,757,750 coins and its circulating supply is 113,443,488 coins. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Livecoin, COSS, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Cryptopia and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

