Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Up 6.4%

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.98, 799,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,610,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARLO. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5,782.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6,578.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

