Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.46 Million

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post $374.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $366.31 million and the highest is $382.12 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $355.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $415.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHT. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. 806,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,259. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $290.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,800.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,774.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,865,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,793,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 391,339 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 890,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 373,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 181,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.