Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post $374.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $366.31 million and the highest is $382.12 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $355.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $415.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHT. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. 806,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,259. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $290.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,800.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,774.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,865,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,793,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 391,339 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 890,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 373,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 181,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

