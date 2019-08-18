Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $647.92 Million

Analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) to post $647.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $637.85 million and the highest is $660.90 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $956.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $641.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.29 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price target on Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ashland Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 38.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,400,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,524,000 after acquiring an additional 669,069 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Ashland Global by 643.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 161,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 139,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $738,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

