Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $647.92 Million

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) to post $647.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $637.85 million and the highest is $660.90 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $956.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $641.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.29 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price target on Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ashland Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 38.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,400,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,524,000 after acquiring an additional 669,069 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Ashland Global by 643.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 161,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 139,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $738,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.