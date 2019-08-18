ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives €211.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €211.92 ($246.42).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a €212.00 ($246.51) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

ASML Company Profile

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.