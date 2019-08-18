Atheios (ATH) Trading Up 103.9% Over Last Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 83% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Atheios has a total market cap of $16,367.00 and $255.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 103.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 77.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

