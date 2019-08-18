ATN Trading Down 47.3% Over Last 7 Days (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 72.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One ATN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Allcoin, RightBTC and BigONE. ATN has a market cap of $827,792.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATN has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00270200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.01319581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00095698 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The official website for ATN is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Allcoin, BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

