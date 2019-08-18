AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. 30,889,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,488,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

