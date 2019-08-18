AurumCoin (AU) Price Tops $9.96 on Major Exchanges

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded down 51.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One AurumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, AurumCoin has traded 55.5% lower against the US dollar. AurumCoin has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00269095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.78 or 0.01331237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023690 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00095291 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AurumCoin Coin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AurumCoin is www.aurumcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AurumCoin

AurumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

