Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of AXAHY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.78. 237,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,613. AXA has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

