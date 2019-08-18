BANKEX Market Cap Reaches $761,011.00 (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, BANKEX has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One BANKEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Simex, Hotbit and Bittrex. BANKEX has a market capitalization of $761,011.00 and approximately $58,941.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.36 or 0.04949881 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00047093 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000167 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000913 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BANKEX Profile

BANKEX is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,342,489 tokens. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Simex, OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

