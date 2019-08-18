Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $1.36 on Top Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Beam has a total market cap of $43.94 million and $73.86 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00013237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. In the last week, Beam has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00270059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.01321284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00024018 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00095558 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002406 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 32,217,520 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

