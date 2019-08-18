Bellway plc (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 3,620 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,620 ($47.30).

BWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of LON BWY traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,801 ($36.60). 228,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,851.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,924.26. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 2,407 ($31.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,233 ($42.24).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.