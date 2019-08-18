Benz Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Benz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. Benz has a total market cap of $476.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Benz has traded up 28.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00270200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.01319581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00095698 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

