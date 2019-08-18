BidaskClub Downgrades Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,251.95.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,792.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,908.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,816.58. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The company has a market capitalization of $886.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,071 shares of company stock worth $18,000,250. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its stake in Amazon.com by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

