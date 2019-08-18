BidaskClub Lowers Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TACO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.24. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.37 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

