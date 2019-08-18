Bidenergy Ltd (ASX:BID) Insider Andrew Dyer Acquires 35,000 Shares

Bidenergy Ltd (ASX:BID) insider Andrew Dyer bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,000.00 ($14,893.62).

Shares of ASX BID opened at A$0.55 ($0.39) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.89. The company has a market cap of $61.59 million and a PE ratio of -15.28. Bidenergy Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.54 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of A$1.76 ($1.25).

BidEnergy Limited provides energy spend management services through its cloud-based software platform in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers its services by using robotic process automation, which provides bill validation and payment, portfolio management and analytics, energy and financial reporting, budgeting and accruals, and procurement and contract management services.

