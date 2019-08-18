Bitcoin SV Price Tops $138.26 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 5% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.47 billion and approximately $266.28 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $138.26 or 0.01330885 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bithumb, Kucoin and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00269219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023845 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00095487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000443 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,854,986 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsquare, Poloniex, CoinZest, DragonEX, FCoin, Bit-Z, YoBit, Bibox, IDAX, Cobinhood, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx, Bittrex, Bitrue, MBAex, BX Thailand, OTCBTC, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Upbit, Coinbit, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, Korbit, BigONE, CoinEx, Koinex, Bithumb, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Kraken, Bitfinex, WazirX, CoinBene, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Binance, Altcoin Trader, Bitkub and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

