BitcoiNote (BTCN) Market Capitalization Hits $127,521.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $127,521.00 and approximately $1,959.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 10,628,247 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.