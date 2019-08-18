BitGreen Price Tops $0.29 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $29,168.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00002828 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024752 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012235 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.66 or 0.02231222 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017051 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002128 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 9,788,115 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

