bitJob (STU) Market Capitalization Hits $40,633.00

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. bitJob has a total market cap of $40,633.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, bitJob has traded 43% lower against the dollar. One bitJob token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00269333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.01329886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023808 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00095599 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About bitJob

bitJob launched on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io.

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

