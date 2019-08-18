Bitradio Reaches Market Cap of $109,226.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $109,226.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020797 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,736,456 coins and its circulating supply is 7,736,452 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

