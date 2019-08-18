Bitzeny (ZNY) Hits Market Cap of $172,625.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $172,625.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00736093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015302 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org.

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

