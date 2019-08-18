Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,436 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr alerts:

NYSE:BGY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. 187,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,346. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.