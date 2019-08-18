BlockStamp Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded flat against the dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010655 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000412 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003642 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001057 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 26,249,588 coins and its circulating supply is 18,706,622 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.