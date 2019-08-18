Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.61.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$45.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$43.45. 97,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$41.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.78. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$36.47 and a 52 week high of C$52.43.

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Senior Officer Lisa Maureen Russell sold 1,000 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.55, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,289 shares in the company, valued at C$406,929.95.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

