Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $782,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,788 shares of company stock valued at $13,624,612 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,884. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

