Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $178,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $2,130,425 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boston Beer from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Boston Beer from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $346.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $394.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.23.

SAM stock traded up $13.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $421.96. The company had a trading volume of 128,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,184. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $230.93 and a 1-year high of $423.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.08.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

